CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Stanford T. Jarvis, 73, of Greenleaf Parsons Road, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born September 26, 1946 in Randolph, Vt., a son of the late Stanford A. and Olive F. (Flint) Jarvis.
He leaves his wife of 51 years, Deborah E. (Bean) Jarvis; a son Anthony T. Jarvis his wife Laurie and their children Sebastian and Alexander of Jacksonville, Fla.; a daughter Stephanie A. Jarvis and her companion Sean Conlon of Portsmouth, N.H.; two sisters Theresa Sawyer and Jeannette Jarvis predeceased him.
Our hearts are heavy as we say farewell for a little while. We rejoice in knowing you are with our father. Thank you for giving us the greatest gift of showing us all how to love well, be selfless, be honest, work hard, but most importantly love often; and to not take life so seriously. You are one of a kind Stan the Man. Written by his loving daughter-in-law Laurie Jarvis.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020