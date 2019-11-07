Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home
125 Old Post Road
Kittery, ME 03904
(603) 692-2160

Dr. Stanley Leon Payson Jr.

Dr. Stanley Leon Payson Jr. Obituary
KITTERY POINT, Maine - Dr. Stanley Leon Payson, Jr., 87, of Kittery Point Maine, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

He was born in Rockland, Maine to the late Stanley and Cora (Robbins) Payson on February 3, 1932, was a graduate of Camden High School and received BA, MA, and EdD degrees from the University of Maine, Orono.

Stanley spent his early career as a psychologist for the Maine Department of Health and Welfare as well as the Maine Department of Mental Health and Corrections. He later became Resident Director/Clinical Director for Sweetser-Children's Home, Adjunct Instructor in Psychology and Education for the University of Maine Gorham, had a private practice for 15 years in Biddeford and Sanford, and was a Consulting Psychologist for the Saco, Kittery and Kennebunk-Kennebunkport School Departments.

Stanley is survived by his wife Frances Farr and four children: Stanley Leon Payson III, Stephen Lee Payson, Brett Lawrence Farr, and Lisa (Farr) Shores. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was widowed by Mary Louise (Kennedy) Payson.

To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Maine Wilderness Watershed Trust. Care for the Payson family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
