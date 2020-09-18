MANCHESTER - Stephanie Ann Hobbs, 70, exited to the Hippie Party in the sky on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in the close company of family.



Stephanie was the daughter of the late Bradley and Jane Weeks of Exeter. She was one of five children, sisters, Patricia Bernier and Tracy Parenteau. She was predeceased by her siblings, Muriel Hayden, Thomas Weeks. She also is survived by her son, Jesse Hobbs of Manchester and her grandson, Willian Hobbs who she dearly loved.



Stephanie graduated first in her class form Exeter High School Class of 1967 and in later years completed undergraduate and graduate degrees in Psychology from the University of Louisville (Summa Cum Laude). In the late 60's early 70's, Hippie Steph worked as a bartender at the Stone Church, Sneaky Pete's Saloon in Newmarket and the Back Aft Tavern in Kittery, Maine.



In 1980 she moved to Key West Florida, where she lived for many years before moving to Louisville, Ky., and ultimately to Hollywood, Fla., to be close to her son and grandson. Stephanie was involved in AA for over 30 years.



Her sobriety allowed her to establish meaningful and loving connections with family, friends and community. Her life experience and education made her especially well suited for her profession as a substance abuse counselor and clinical director. She helped many people on their journey and efforts to live a better life. "It's never too late to do the right thing".



She was an artist and worked with various media including paint, stained glass and clay. She enjoyed reading and estimated that she had read 10,000 books in her lifetime. Her life was a book you would have loved to have read filled with great characters and incredible stories from Maine to Mexico.



Stephanie was an excellent mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend and human being. She will be missed and she was loved too. The family would also like to thank Manchester Hospice, especially Lori and her lemon squares.



SERVICES: An Outside Celebration of Stephanie's Life will be held on September 27, 2020 at 1 p.m., at the Stone Church in Newmarket. Come with your memories and any pictures you may have of Stephanie's adventures. Look to the stars and you may see her dancing in the moonlight. Love you Steph.



Arrangements by Stockbridge Funeral Home.







