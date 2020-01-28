Home

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531

Stephen A. Dunn

Stephen A. Dunn Obituary
WELLS, Maine - Stephen A. Dunn, 74 of Meeting House Rd., passed away, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was born Nov. 3, 1945 in Haverhill, Mass. a son of the late Arthur and Eileen (Wilson) Dunn.

He was the owner and operator of S.D. Plumbing and Heating. He enjoyed boating and spending time with his family at Lake Winnipesaukee. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He leaves his wife of 33 years, Debra E. (Trainor) Dunn; four sons, Stephen A. Dunn Jr. (Jessica) of Georgia, Timothy A. Dunn of Colorado, Trevor C. Dunn of Wells, Maine and Braden A. Dunn of Dover, N.H.; two daughters, Samantha A. Sequra of Kittery, Maine and Mindi T. Santini (Michael) of York, Maine; a brother Dennis Dunn (Cheryl) Salisbury, Mass.; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine with a memorial service to begin promptly at 6 p.m. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to .

Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020
