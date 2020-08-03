NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Stephen A. McDonald, 77, of North Berwick, Maine, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in York, Maine after a brief battle with lung cancer. He was born in Malden, Mass., on July 22, 1943, son of Kenneth and Harriette (Ring) McDonald.
While living in Kittery, Maine, Steve served on various community boards, including as the Chairman of the Town Council. He and wife Daphne lived happily in North Berwick for the past 16 years, where he loved tending his garden and adopting several needy cats. Steve loved traveling the world and had a life-long interest in birds.
He leaves behind his wife Daphne (Gallatin) McDonald of 49 years; nephews Devlin and partner Christeen of Baltimore, Md.; Diego and wife Kelly and their children Jordan, Amber, and Ryan of Garden City, N.Y.; and Owen of Dixon, N.M.; sister in-law Lisa Ehrenkranz and husband Sandy of New York, N.Y. and her children Celia and daughter Louise, Robert and wife Cara and their children Kellan and Chloe, and William and wife Libby and their children Lucy and Emilla. His life was made full by the love of his family.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother Kenneth McDonald.
SERVICES: Per Steve's request, there will be no services. Those who wish may contribute to the charity of their choice
in his name. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home in North Berwick, Maine where condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com
