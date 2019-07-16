|
|
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Stephen C. Crowley, 89, of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born on September 27, 1929 in Portsmouth, N.H.
A veteran of the United States Air Force.
Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Ann Crowley, who passed away on December 25, 2013. Stephen is survived by his son, Timothy Crowley of Scottsdale, Ariz., and his daughter, Patricia Wolff of Scottsdale, Ariz., grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Sally Conlon of Pinehurst, N.C. and Sharon Bryan of Melbourne, Fla., and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Stephen will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 16 to July 19, 2019