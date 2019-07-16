Home

POWERED BY

Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521

Stephen C. Crowley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen C. Crowley Obituary
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Stephen C. Crowley, 89, of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born on September 27, 1929 in Portsmouth, N.H.

A veteran of the United States Air Force.

Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Ann Crowley, who passed away on December 25, 2013. Stephen is survived by his son, Timothy Crowley of Scottsdale, Ariz., and his daughter, Patricia Wolff of Scottsdale, Ariz., grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Sally Conlon of Pinehurst, N.C. and Sharon Bryan of Melbourne, Fla., and nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Stephen will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 16 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now