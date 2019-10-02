|
|
KENNEBUNK, Maine - Stephen E. Foley, 88, formerly of Kittery, died Monday, September 30, 2019, at Huntington Common's Reminiscence Unit in Kennebunk following a period of failing health. He was born in Kittery on July 30, 1931; he was the son of Stephen M. and Louise H. Foley.
On June 4, 1950 he married his high school sweetheart Muriel Barnaby and they shared a loving marriage over the past 69 years.
He is survived by his wife, Muriel Barnaby Foley; a brother Richard Foley and his wife Joyce; sons Earl and wife Judith, Robert and wife Maryanne; daughter Patti and husband John Powers; grandchildren Stefan Foley , Patrick Foley and his wife Whitney, Peter Foley and fiancé Lauren Jenny and Chelsea and her partner Kailey; great-grandchildren Bentley, Aylah, Kinley and Brannan.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Bradley and Raymond and granddaughter LerinJane Foley.
Some of his greatest joys was watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports where he would travel many distances to watch them play. He was an avid hunter and spent many years hunting with his brother Richard and son Bob, as well as his hunting buddies who traveled to Rumford for many years together. Those hunting trips held special memories for him. He enjoyed the many special times at their family home on School Street in Kittery, especially the Christmas family dinners. His special place in the world was the family camp on Balch Lake in Newfields, Maine that he and his son Earl built together.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation for the loving care Stephen received from the entire staff at Huntington Common, in Kennebunk.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held at JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine, today, Thursday, October 3, from 4-7 p.m. Services will be held the following day, Friday, October 4 at 11 a.m., at the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Foley family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the of Maine, 383 US Route One #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019