Stephen Hanson
1954 - 2020
GREAT NECK, N.Y. - Stephen M. Hanson, 65, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15, 2020 at his home.

Born in Portsmouth, N.H. on June 26, 1954 he was the son of Patricia (Mahoney) Hanson of Portsmouth and the late James Hanson Sr.

Steve was retired as a lineman for Long Island Light and Power. He grew up in Portsmouth but formed roots in New York and loved New York City and all it had to offer. He enjoyed researching genealogy. He was generous to those in need and was sure to greet all his loved ones with open arms and strong hug. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his mother Patricia Hanson, siblings Patricia Fate and husband Don of Kittery Point, Maine; James Hanson Jr, of Portsmouth, Christine Sullivan and husband Michael of Somersworth, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews who he dearly loved.

Private services with burial in Calvary Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 25 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
