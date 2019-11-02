|
|
NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Stephen James Curran, 69, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 of natural causes.
Born in Coronado, Calif. on Aug. 23, 1950 he was the son of Philip and Mary (Sullivan) Curran of Portsmouth, N.H.
Stephen served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was predeceased by his wife Gillian (Carter) Curran in 2017.
Survivors include his siblings Michael Curran and wife Carol of Rutland, Vt.; Mary Curran of Milford, N.H.; nephews Erin, Conal, and Owen Badger, Brian Curran, niece Laura Curran.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, at 12 noon, at Calvary Cemetery, Greenland Road, Route 33, Portsmouth, N.H. Relatives and friends invited. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth, N.H. 03801. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2019