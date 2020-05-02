|
HAMPTON - Stephen Louis McGivney passed away in Exeter, on Monday, April 13, 2020, aged 63 years, after a lengthy illness. Steve was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and cherished friend to all who met him.
He was born on December 22, 1956, in Cambridge, Mass. to the late James S. and Erma N. (née Domeniconi) McGivney. Growing up in Arlington and then Plymouth, Mass., Steve was happiest on the beaches and waters of Cape Cod and Lake Winnipesaukee, in New Hampshire. He eventually settled in his favorite state of New Hampshire and lived on the beach in Hampton, where he found joy and solace.
He is survived by his son Sean, his sisters Lisa Tibbetts and her husband Jeff, and Christine Dean and her husband Steven and his five nieces and nephews: Emily and Christopher Tibbetts, Rebecca Tibbetts Palevitz, Brendan and Caroline Dean.
He was devoted to his family and friends, and will be fondly remembered by so many people, from business associates to passing acquaintances, as a friendly, kind, and generous man.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Steve's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for a more complete notice.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 2 to May 5, 2020