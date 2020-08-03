1/1
Stephen Shouse
PORTSMOUTH - Stephen Shouse, of Portsmouth, and Kingsland, Georgia passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, in St. Augustine, Fla., after a battle with cancer. Stephen was born June 8, 1951 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the son of the late V. Allen and Elizabeth (Higgins) Shouse.

Stephen was raised in Portsmouth and graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1969. Steve served in the United States Army (Vietnam) and then worked as a machinist at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and the Naval Submarine Base in Kings Bay, Florida.

Stephen is survived by his two sons Mathew (Amanda) Shouse, of Macclenny, Fla., and Jeffrey (Jessica) Shouse, of St. Augustine, Fla., and four grandchildren Mattisyn, Landyn, Camryn, and Connor. In addition, he is survived by several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Bob Shouse.

SERVICES: Stephen was interred in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Florida. Due to Covid-19 a memorial is planned for a later date.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
