|
|
YORK, Maine - Stephen Small, 71, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home. Born in Portsmouth, N.H., on October 21, 1948 son of Jim and Pat Small, grew up in York and retired as CWO3 from the Coast Guard.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathleen Grover Small, son Brian and wife Bernadette of Portland, Oregon, son Craig of Kittery Point, and grandchildren Jacob, Katerina and Isabella of Portland Oregon.
Care of the Small Family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019