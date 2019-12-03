|
KITTERY, Maine - Sterling T. Ingram, Jr., 63, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his home. Born in Denver, Colorado, on January 14, 1956, to the late Sterling Sr., and Imogene (Fritz) Ingram.
He was a 1974 graduate of Portsmouth High School and a custodian at Traip Academy for over 20 years.
He was an avid collector and boxing fan. He loved listening to music, spending time with family and playing cards. Although he had no children of his own, he had a special bond with his nieces and nephews.
He leaves behind a brother, Lawrence Ingram Sr. and his wife Holly Rousseau; three sisters, Jeannette Nuttle and her husband Ernest Nuttle, Linda Carlton, and Deborah Lacount; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his brother, Charles Ingram and two sisters, Gloria Thomas and Liz White.
SERVICES: Services will be held on Friday, December 6, at 11 a.m., at J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. Care of the Ingram Family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
