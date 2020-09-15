WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Steven A. Chase Sr., 50, of Winter Garden, former resident of Seabrook, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born in Concord, N.H. on November 19, 1969, son of Francis G. and Ellen M. (Mussey) Chase.
Raised in Concord, N.H., Steven graduated from the Winnacunnet High School with the class of 1988. He attended Laramie Wyoming Technical Institute.
Steven was an avid motorcycle rider, who enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a former loyal member of Rolling Thunder NH 1®.
He shared six years of marriage with his wife Joanne (Circeo) Chase of Winter Garden.
In addition to his parents and wife, surviving family members include his children, Lynzie Chase of Lee, Steven "Stevie" Chase Jr., of Seabrook, Sara Rose of New Britain, Conn.; brother, Michael Chase and his wife Althea of Seabrook; two grandchildren and several nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 1-4 p.m., on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services will immediately follow at 4 p.m., in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
