1/1
Steven B. Seguin
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EXETER - Steven B. Seguin, 69, passed away peacefully at home in Exeter, N.H., on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Steven was born August 2, 1951 in Manchester, N.H., to the late Thomas and Marie (French) Seguin.

A lifelong resident of Exeter, he attended St. Michaels Catholic School and graduated from Exeter High School in 1970. He also earned his Master's Degree in Business Education at Southern New Hampshire University.

Always one for an adventure, Steve enjoyed drag racing, rock music and cowboy action shooting. Known as 'Captain Morgan Rum' to his shooting companions, he was the Territorial Governor for the White Mountain Regulators of NH and ran the SASS New England (Northeast) Regional for many years in addition to many SASS NH State Championships, SASS Black Powder Shoot Outs and the famous Iron Cowboy Shoots. The 'Captain' will be greatly missed by the shooting community.

Steven was predeceased by his only brother Stanley Seguin, his father Thomas, his mother Marie and his first wife Kathie (Keller) Seguin.

Steven is survived by his wife Desiree (Knibbs) Seguin, son Michael and his wife Sarah (Smith) Seguin of Billerica, Mass., daughter Michele Seguin of Newmarket, N.H., and grandchildren Angel, Bethany, Alison, Claire, Annah and Issac.

SERVICES: At Steve's request there will be no services. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Hampton. A family memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the SASS Scholarship Foundation, 215 Cowboy Way, Edgewood, NM 87015. To view Steven's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Hampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 7, 2020
Dear Michelle and Michael, I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you both and your family's. Love you!
Donna McGlashing
Friend
August 7, 2020
RIP Capt Tag Along Tess
leean hewitt
Friend
August 7, 2020
Desiree- I wish I could hug you from afar!! My heart is bleeding - you always cared for everyone & I am sure you made Captain's last days comfortable. He will be so missed, but there are so many fun memories- Grazer & i were reminiscing about "the trial" at the regional - so fun!! Love & prayers are being sent to you- In sympathy & friendship. Hawley & Grazer
Lisa Brown
Friend
August 7, 2020
Steve, you are not forgotten by your fiends. Rest in peace my friend. Drag race everyone in heaven.
frank hanson
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved