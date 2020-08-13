EXETER - Steven B. Seguin, 69, passed away peacefully at home in Exeter, N.H., on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Steven was born August 2, 1951 in Manchester, N.H., to the late Thomas and Marie (French) Seguin.
A lifelong resident of Exeter, he attended St. Michaels Catholic School and graduated from Exeter High School in 1970. He also earned his Master's Degree in Business Education at Southern New Hampshire University.
Always one for an adventure, Steve enjoyed drag racing, rock music and cowboy action shooting. Known as 'Captain Morgan Rum' to his shooting companions, he was the Territorial Governor for the White Mountain Regulators of NH and ran the SASS New England (Northeast) Regional for many years in addition to many SASS NH State Championships, SASS Black Powder Shoot Outs and the famous Iron Cowboy Shoots. The 'Captain' will be greatly missed by the shooting community.
Steven was predeceased by his only brother Stanley Seguin, his father Thomas, his mother Marie and his first wife Kathie (Keller) Seguin.
Steven is survived by his wife Desiree (Knibbs) Seguin, son Michael and his wife Sarah (Smith) Seguin of Billerica, Mass., daughter Michele Seguin of Newmarket, N.H., and grandchildren Angel, Bethany, Alison, Claire, Annah and Issac.
SERVICES: At Steve's request there will be no services. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Hampton. A family memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the SASS Scholarship Foundation, 215 Cowboy Way, Edgewood, NM 87015. To view Steven's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
.