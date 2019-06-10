|
PORTSMOUTH - Steven Barton, age 92, passed peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Steve leaves behind a loving family, two children, Steven and his wife Anne of Portsmouth, N.H., Nancy McGowan and her husband Keith of Norfolk, Mass.; six grandchildren, Sarah Franklin, Stephanie Wilson, Michael Barton, Michael McGowan, Katie McGowan and Molly McGowan; one great-grandchild, Sadie Wilson.
Predeceased by his beloved wife Bertha, who passed in 1988, two sisters, Ethel Singer and Tessie Curtin, and his longtime companion Deloris LaBella.
SERVICES: Funeral services will begin with a short prayer service held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Friday, June 14, at 11 a.m. A calling hour will precede the service from 10-11 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Anthony's cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wentworth Senior Living for their loving and compassionate care of Steve over the past few months and the support they provided to his family during his final days. Full obituary at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 10 to June 13, 2019