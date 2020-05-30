Steven C. Darling
HAMPTON - It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow to announce that Steven C. Darling, 33, of Hampton, N.H. died suddenly on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Steven was born on Aug. 27, 1986 in Danvers Mass. to his parents William (Russ) Darling of Exeter, N.H. and Diane Darling of Hampton, N.H.

Along with his parents, he leaves behind the love of his life, his eight-year-old daughter, Ava Faith Darling, and her mom, Steve's longtime girlfriend, Samantha Roy, both of Kittery. Maine. Also his sister Nicole Darling and niece Sara, both of Manchester, N.H. His maternal Nana, Barbara Skidgell and Aunt Christy Skidgell, both of Peabody and Aunt Donna and Uncle Ron Smith of Kittery, Maine and several cousins.

Steven was a kindhearted and forgiving person who had great faith in Christ and could recite scripture. He was a caring, funny, and smart young man. He had many talents including drawing, artistry, horses, writing music and a passion for playing guitar. But his favorite thing was to hang out with his little daughter Ava.

A celebration of life will be planned in the near future. Donations may be made to Chuckys Fight, 303 Portsmouth Ave, Seabrook, NH 03874 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.st.judes.org

Rest in peace Steve---- we love you always!



Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.
