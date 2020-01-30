|
SEABROOK - Steven Vincent Fogg, 55, of 47 Stard Road, Seabrook, N.H., died unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born in Exeter, N.H. on April 7, 1964, the son of the late John E. Fogg of Hampton Falls and Seabrook, N.H., who died in 2004, and Lorraine D. (Thivierge) Fogg of Amesbury, Mass., and Seabrook, N.H.
He leaves behind his mother; one sister, Susan A. Ross of South Lancaster, Mass.; and one brother, Richard A. Fogg of Seabrook, N.H.; two grand-nieces, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, and was greatly beloved. He was never married. He was predeceased by three brothers, John D. Fogg II, David W. Fogg and Eric E. Fogg who was shot and killed by a deer hunter on Thanksgiving Day 1990 and whose death caused Steve daily pain.
He was the co-owner of Fogg's Auto Recycling in Seabrook, N.H. and worked at N.A. Nichols in Amesbury, Mass., for ten years, was a tractor trailer driver and worked for Irving and several other fuel companies delivering fuel oil to homes and businesses.
He completed grammar school at the Amesbury Seventh-day Adventist School attended Winnacunet High School in Hampton, N.H., earned his GED. Some of his GED teachers thought he should return to college and earn a degree in engineering. He was very talented, able to do carpentry, plumbing, electrical wiring, repairs on autos, heavy equipment, etc., very well (re-shingled our roof, rebuilt our home heating furnace) and at a high quality of performance. He was self taught. He enjoyed riding his Harley.
Steve believed in the first resurrection at Jesus second coming, and we look forward to seeing him again. For now, we are thankful that he is resting, free of pain and at peace until that time.
SERVICES: A cremation was performed on January 9. No calling hours or funeral services will be held but a memorial service and reception will be held for Steven, and a date and time will be announced as soon as plans can be carried out, at the Amesbury Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, Mass. A message will be left at 603-926-5588 as soon as the date is known or leave your name and phone number and we will call you. You can also email to [email protected] and it will be posted on Facebook.
