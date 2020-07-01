KITTERY POINT, Maine - Sue Carol (Snyder) Anderson, 82, passed away peacefully at home with her beloved husband of 62 years, and loving daughter Elizabeth Johanna Anderson by her side. She had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease about five years ago. The family decided that they wanted her to be home where they knew she would be the most happy.



Sue was born in Michigan City, Ind., on July 7, 1937. After graduating high school in 1955 she joined the Navy. While stationed in Oakland, Calif., she had the good fortune of meeting the love of her life and best friend, Richard Anderson, who was born on December 29, 1937 in Springfield, Ore. Richard was serving as a hospital corpsman. The couple was married on June 28, 1978 in Oakland, Calif.



Before settling down, they traveled for 20 years around the states. In 1971, they arrived at Portsmouth Naval Hospital and lived in Kittery Point for 45 years.



Sue is survived by her two children, John Marshall Anderson, who served in the Coastguard for 30 years and his wife Cindy, now residing in Muskegon, Mich.; their daughter, Elizabeth Johanna Anderson, who worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 16 years, now residing in Kittery, Maine; their grandchildren; Jennifer Brown and her husband Greg from Belmont, Mass.; Josh and John Anderson Jr. of Grand Rapids, Mich.; their great-grandchildren Anderson, Ellery, and Eliana Brown.



She is also survived by her siblings; James Snyder and his wife Sandy of Wis.; Barbara Bass of Indianapolis, Ind.; Eloise Powder of Michigan City, Ind.; Sharon Sands and husbands Tim of Plano, Texas; John Snyder and Jean of La Porte, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews. All of them adored Sue and she will be sorely missed.



Sue loved to read, camp at Camden Hills State Park, and stroll through Fort Foster and Seapoint Beach. She loved her two dogs over the years Shep and Chauncey. Sue also loved art museums. Her real passion was cooking her family. The outdoors was her world, she loved flower gardens and vegetables, and she would spend the whole day digging in each. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newington, N.H., Kittery Historical and Naval Museum, Charter Member of the Women Memorial and Waves National Life Member #15825.



She was an inspiration to all who knew her and loved her. She had a smile that would light up the room, a wonderful sense of humor and was as kind as could be.



SERVICES: At Sue's request, there will be no services. Sue will be cremated and her ashes will be eventually interred at the Springvale Maine Veteran Cemetery. Care for the Anderson family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store