|
|
NEWMARKET - Sue Y. Quinlan, 82, of Cushing Road died peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Brookdale Spruce Wood in Durham.
Sue was born in Geneseo, Ill., where her family had lived for three generations. After graduation from Northwestern University, she pursued a career in communications in Chicago, New York and Boston working for WBBM-TV, Mademoiselle Magazine, Lampert Advertising and Horticulture Magazine. Upon retiring as corporate circulation director for Metrocorp, the publisher of Boston and Philadelphia magazines, she and her husband moved to the New Hampshire seacoast, where she enjoyed horseback riding and sailing and began writing. Her monthly column The Savvy Senior appeared in the Portsmouth Herald and she was a winner in the Seacoast Writers Essay Contest. In 2014 she published a memoir titled Family Practice; in which a daughter remembers both her father and her grandfather, two doctors who served their rural community for almost a century.
Sue was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Scott Quinlan. She will be greatly missed by her family including Anne and Phil Stueck, Steve Quinlan and Cris Ann Crysdale, Pete Quinlan and Leslie Prendergast and their daughters Meghan and Summer, Bob Wallace and Julia and Dan Potter and their sons Adam and Nathan as well as her many friends.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Saturday Jan. 25, 1 p.m. at Newfields Community Church, 71 Main St., Newfields, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in memory of Sue to the Friends of the Newmarket Public Library, 1 Elm St., Newmarket, NH 03857 or The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 104 Portsmouth Ave., Stratham, NH 03885.
Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020