FREMONT - SueBetty (Sturgis) Young, 77, passed away unexpectedly while visiting family in California, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at UC Davis Medical Center surrounded by family.
Born SueBetty Sturgis in Portsmouth, N.H., on July 23, 1942 to her late parents Eleanor (Felch) and Raymond Sturgis, Sue grew up in the wonderful town of Hampton, NH with her loving siblings, the late Guy Sturgis, the late Raymond Sturgis, Charlotte (Sturgis) Van Slyke, and Edythe (Sturgis) Wolf.
Sue attended Hampton Schools, where she was quite an athlete back in her day, playing field hockey, basketball, and softball. Sue was part of the second graduating class at Winnacunnet High School in 1960.
Sue enjoyed a full and rewarding life with her husband of 58 years, Robert "Skip" Young, who meant the world to her. Over the years they settled in both South Carolina and Florida taking advantage of their retirement years, but had moved back to N.H. to be closer to family and enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren. Together they raised three beautiful children who she was so proud of.
SueBetty loved to read, and gained so much knowledge through the books she read. Sue enjoyed traveling and was always up for a road trip. Often times you could hear SueBetty cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events. She was their number one fan. Decorating and gardening were also some of her pleasures in life; she had a knack for both.
Sue's memories will continue to be treasured by her husband, Skip Young of Fremont; her son, Mark Young and his wife Cindy of Brentwood, N.H.; her son, Dale Young and his wife, Connie of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her daughter, Robin (Young) Volpone and her husband William of Newbury, Mass.; her cherished grandchildren, Danielle Young, Erik Young, Spenser Young, Brady Young, Benjamin Volpone, and Paige Volpone; and her very special great-grandchildren, Alexandria Smith, and Jude Smith; her loving sisters, Charlotte Van Slyke of Birmingham, Ala., and Edythe Wolf of Spartanburg, S.C.; and many, many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
SueBetty was a strong, passionate, and devoted wife and mother, who will be deeply missed by her family and those that knew her. Sue now reunites with her mother, father, and two brothers, and will continue to look down upon us all.
SERVICES: Calling hours for SueBetty will be held this Monday, September 16, from 6-8 p.m. at the E.V. Jutras & Sons Funeral Home, 118 Friend Street in Amesbury, Mass. Her service will be held the following morning Tuesday, September 17, at 9 a.m., at the funeral home followed by burial in the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Amesbury.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019