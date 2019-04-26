|
GREENLAND - Sumner S. Holbrook, 95, of Greenland, New Hampshire, died Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Brunswick, Maine, November 4, 1923, the son of Samuel and Ruth Grovo Holbrook.
He was a 1940 graduate of Brunswick High School. He graduated from Norwich University in 1945, and obtained a Master's in Electrical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a Master's of Business Administration from Boston University.
Mr. Holbrook was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Army in North Africa. Mr. Holbrook worked as an electrical engineer before becoming the Business Manager of Phillips Exeter Academy until his retirement. He spent many years at his beloved cottage at Mere Point in Brunswick. He was an avid sailor and duck hunter who was widely regarded as the consummate Coast of Maine Yankee. He was a long time member of the Masons and the Kora Temple of Shriners.
Mr. Holbrook was predeceased by his wife Lois (Coleman). Surviving are his two sons Seth of Melrose, Massachusetts, and Dwight of Greenland, New Hampshire. He was also predeceased by his sister Bernice Holbrook of Brunswick.
SERVICES: Arrangements are being made by Stetson's Funeral Home, Brunswick. There will be a spring burial at Riverside Cemetery, Brunswick. Memorial donations may be made to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019