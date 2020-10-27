1/2
Susan Maureen Hale
FREMONT - Susan Maureen Hale,72, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at home in the comfort of her husband's loving embrace after a long fight against an ongoing illness.

Susan was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on June 19, 1948 and lived in that area with her family for a while before moving to Hampton where she met her husband and love of her life, Frank O. Hale.

In addition to her loving husband Frank, Susan is survived by her son Kevin Hale and his wife Tammy, her daughter Karen Snopek and her husband Kevin, the other loves her life, her granddaughters Katie Hale and Natasha Tinsley and her grandson Kevin Hale, Jr. She also leaves her father James Moore, her sister Jamie Poirier and her husband Rene and their children as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Susan was predeceased by her Mom Marie 'Teddie' Moore.

SERVICES: Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire SPCA, 104 Portsmouth Ave., Stratham, NH 03885. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Susan's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
