WELLS, Maine - Susan Ware Vining, 75, of Wells, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1945 in Bath, Maine and raised in Passadumkeag, Maine.



She is survived by her husband, Robert; her daughters Jill (Berryman) Hooper of Bowdoinham, Maine and her husband Steven, and Melissa (Berryman) Sanford of Dewey, Ariz. and her husband Jeffery; grandchildren Alison and Jorja Hooper, and Matthew and Michael Sanford.







