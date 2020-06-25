Suzanne Hall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Suzanne (Brown) Hall, 86, of Washington Court, Kennebunkport, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Gosnell Center in Scarborough, with family at her bedside. Sue was the daughter of John Milton Brown and Myrtle Eileen Marshall, born July 31, 1933 in Montreal.

Suzanne leaves behind her husband of 64 years, David Spencer Hall, daughter Susan Melissa Hall Wentworth of Kennebunkport and son, Douglas Milton Hall of Intervale, N.H. Sue is predeceased by son, David Spencer Hall, Jr. and daughter, Diana Madeleine Hall both of whom she looked forward to meeting again. Sue took great pride and joy in her four grandchildren: Katherine and Olivia Wentworth and Luke and Colby Hall. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews in the US and Canada.

Sue fondly remembers days with her father, joining him on hunting and salmon fishing trips in Canada. Later, with her father, it would be the lessons of golf. When not in the woods, she shared fun stories about school: Roslyn Elementary in Westmount, then on to Trafalgar School for Girls and McGill University in Montreal. Summers were spent in Kennebunk, where the Brown family met the Hall family.

Sue had many hobbies including gardening, reading, tennis, golf, knitting and needlework, the latter of which led her to an entrepreneurship as owner and operator of Canoe Stitch in Kennebunkport for many years. She enjoyed participating in charitable events, member and former President of Zonta, an active member for many years at South Congregational Church in Kennebunkport, Edgecomb Tennis Club, Arundel Yacht Club, Southern Maine Women's Golf Association and member and Honorary Member of Webhannet Golf Club at Kennebunk Beach. Fondest memories were at Kennebunk Beach where her children followed her lead in sports, supporting them with her not-so-quiet cheers and that darned cowbell!

She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her fun spirit and infectious laugh. Probably, Sue's greatest passion was golf and she was an accomplished golfer, having won several club ladies championships at Webhannet, her memorable hole-in-one, two tournaments with President George Bush, winters playing at The Villages in Florida and rounds of golf at St. Andrews in Scotland, which led her to visit her ancestors' burial sites in Aberdeen. "I'd rather be golfing" was her motto.

SERVICES: There will be a private memorial service and interment at Hope Cemetery for Sue.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine in Sue's memory, whose kind, helpful and professional staff enabled her to remain in the comfort of her home until the day she left us: 180 US Route One #1 - Scarborough, Maine 04074.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Sue's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Maine.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Bibber Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved