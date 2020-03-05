Home

Suzanne Sherman

Suzanne Sherman Obituary
FARMINGTON, Conn. - Suzanne Sherman, 97, died peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Village Gate in Farmington, Conn., where she was a longtime resident.

Suzanne was predeceased by her husband, George, and is survived by her two children, Alan and Linda, three grandchildren, Adam, Ian, and Tyler and three great-grandchildren.

Suzanne was devoted to her family and friends, valued her privacy, and lived with fierce independence as she continually broadened her interests and skills.

Arrangements were under the direction and care of then J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
