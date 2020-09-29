YORK, Maine - Sybil Ann Moushegian, 87, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born July 25, 1933, in Lowell, Mass., a daughter of the late Garabed N. and Catherine T. (Sheehan) Moushegian.
Sybil graduated from Lowell High School class of 1951 Lieutenant Colonel Girls Officers Regiment.
She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy 1956 and specialized and-instructed in muscle testing and re-education, pulmonary and pulmonary joint replacement, orthopedics, neurology, respiratory, and prosthetics.
Sybil's career placed her in California, England, France, New York, and Mass. When her career in private practice ended her new chapter began in York, Maine, The Moushegian summer home.
Sybil LOVED to ski in Vail, spent many vacations in Bermuda, Europe, and Florida. Her favorite place was the family summer home in York, Maine. Many years were spent working on the house and partaking in lots of beach time, and get-togethers with friends and family.
Family and friends were everything to Sybil. She loved singing, playing the piano and guitar, dancing, and just being with her three beautiful Husky's.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held privately. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
.