Sylvia J. Eaton
VENICE, Fla. - Sylvia J. Eaton (Jewett), 88, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Venice, Fla.

Sylvia was born in Kittery, Maine, the daughter of Frank Jewett and Mary Francis Hayas.

She grew up in Kittery, Maine until she married Donald A. Eaton in December 1951. They resided in Rye, N.H. for many years until becoming snowbirds between Acton, Maine and Venice, Fla., more recently living permanently in Venice.

She loved to read, garden, swim and ride her bicycle. She also enjoyed bowling.

She is survived by her son Alan and wife Brenda of Fremont, N.H.; her sister Betty of Elliot, Maine; her brother Frank and wife Marlene of Kittery, Maine; her sister Judy and husband Dick of Elliot, Maine; son-in-law Al Lipsky of Venice, Fla.; granddaughter Rebecca and husband Shilo of Kittery, Maine; great granddaughters Kira, Annalissa and Haley; grandson Blaine of Dover, N.H.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Don and daughter Vicki.

Sylvia will be fondly remembered and deeply missed.

SERVICES: Services will be private and held at a later date.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 18 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
