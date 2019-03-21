|
|
HAMPTON FALLS - Sylvia L. Bassett, 78, died at her home, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, surrounded by family and her devoted husband. She was born on November 23, 1940 in Exeter, N.H., the daughter of the late George Marden and Winifred Alberta (Dotson) Field.
She was employed for many years by Area Homemakers in Portsmouth, N.H., and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Hampton Falls, where she worked in the nursery. She dedicated most of her spare time to her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.
She is survived by her husband, Alfred Bassett Jr., of Hampton Falls, N.H.; her son Kevin Bassett of Nottingham, N.H.; her daughter Vickie Bassett of Lee, N.H.; her sister Eleanor Cain of Portsmouth, N.H.; five grandchildren, Amber Bassett, Sara Bassett, Staci Bassett Willmott, Scott Bassett and Michael Martinico; and six great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Hampton Falls, 3 Lincoln Ave., Hampton Falls, N.H. Burial will be held in the Westview Cemetery in Hampton Falls, N.H., in the spring. Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H., is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Rockingham VNA & Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019