RYE - Sylvia May Bartlett, 94, of Rye, passed away peacefully in her own home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Born in Bangor, Maine, on November 20, 1925, she was the daughter of Jotham and Gertrude Lane.
She is survived by her brother, Marlin Lane and his wife Patricia; daughter, Karen Blaisdell and her husband, John; son, John Bartlett and his partner, Joette MacKenzie; son, Richard Bartlett and his wife, Lynne; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Sylvia grew up in Lincoln, Maine and during school break at Mattanawcook Academy she made uniforms for soldiers at a Vassalboro woolen mill. She attended UMO, then worked at Dow AFB where she met her husband, John Donaldson Bartlett, a USAF Master sergeant. Moving to Rye in 1960, her civil service continued at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and then for the Social Security Administration.
Upon retiring Sylvia enjoyed traveling, writing poetry and being an active member of the United Methodist Church, in Portsmouth.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at the United Methodist Church on Miller Ave., in Portsmouth on Saturday, January 11, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the We Care Fund through the Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020