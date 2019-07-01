|
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Ted K. Robertson, 54, of Sherman Hills Blvd., formerly from Somersworth, N.H., died peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born February 12, 1965 in Exeter, N.H.; the son of Burton Robertson and Leah (Kittredge) Van Tassel.
Ted served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Services aboard the USS Dallas for six years. Most recently worked as a ramp agent for Southwest Airlines for 15 years.
Ted is survived by his wife Debra A. (Evans) Robertson of Fla.; and two sons, Bryan Robertson of Fla., and Peter Robertson of Fla.
SERVICES: An hour of calling will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A service will follow at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at https://www.abta.org/. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
