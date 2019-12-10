|
|
YORK, Maine - Teresa V. (Toland) McKenna, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 surrounded by her supportive family.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She leaves behind two sons, James P. McKenna and wife Kathleen of York and Edward F. McKenna and wife Cynthia of York Harbor; two daughters, Kathleen A. Frizzell of Acton, Mass., and Patricia M. Wieczerzak and her husband Raymond of Amherst, N.H.; a sister Margaret Bottiglio of York; 12 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Her sister Mary Williams, and a brother Dennis Toland predeceased her.
Teresa was born in Boston, Mass., on August 29, 1929, daughter of Michael and Teresa Toland, both immigrants from Ireland. She grew up in Somerville, Massachusetts, graduated from St. Clements High School, and subsequently business school. Together with her late husband, she raised her family in Pinehurst, Mass., and then in Winchester, Mass. She worked in the business offices of a number companies with a focus in financial record keeping and transaction management. She enjoyed getting dressed up for work and loved how it made her feel.
She was a practicing Catholic, and her faith and its principles were woven into her overall life. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Winchester, Mass., and St. Christopher's Church in York, Maine. For decades she and her husband Patrick, took great joy in their favorite pastime, dancing; including Square Dancing, Round Dancing, and Ballroom Dancing. They were members of the "Yankee Twirlers", and from there developed many lifelong friendships. Teresa and her family summered at York Beach since 1967 and she retired here in York in 1999.
Teresa was a vibrant independent woman and an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge. She was immensely proud of her Irish heritage, and loved listening to Irish music on the radio. She loved walking along Long Sands beach enjoying all that summer life at the beach had to offer. She was immensely proud of her children, and grandchildren, and was always eager to hear about current events in their lives. She looked forward to their routine visits, and gently shared her expectations for their future as well. In her later years she was happy socializing and Wii bowling at the York Senior Center. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
SERVICES: A funeral Mass was Celebrated in St. Christopher Church and Interment followed in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019