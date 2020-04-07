|
|
YORK, Maine - Thelma Doris (Bergeron) Lahme, of York, Maine, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born on March 6, 1933, Thelma was a faithful member of St. Catherine's Parish in Westford, Mass., and St. Christopher's Parish in York, Maine.
Thelma is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Paul L. Lahme, 90, who took amazing care of her in her later years, even though health issues increased over time, she smiled and showed strength throughout.
She was a loving and proud Mother of five children: Brenda (Lahme) Gebler and her husband Steve of Encinitas, Calif., William P. Lahme, (deceased), Erick Lahme of Boston, Mass., David Lahme and his wife Susan of York, Maine, and Elizabeth (Lahme) Hathaway and her husband Jack of York, Maine.
She loved her grandchildren, John and Christina Hathaway, Morgan and Michael Lahme, and Chloe Lahme, and her many nieces, nephews and longtime friends, including Lorraine Hurley, her closest friend of more than 80 years.
Thelma grew up in Lowell, Mass., with her parents Madeline (Breault) and Aimee Bergeron and her five sisters: Beatrice, Gloria, Lorraine, Constance and Delores. She attended Keith Hall Catholic High School in Lowell, Mass., and married Paul Lahme in 1954, raising her five children in Westford, Mass.
She and Paul summered in, and retired to York, Maine, where they loved being near the ocean, watching sunrises, and going to Church. Thelma enjoyed an active social life with her friends; 40 years of Tuesday lunches and shopping, monthly book club and game days, and Friday night dinners with close friends. Thelma loved to cook and bake and was never afraid to try a new recipe. She enjoyed fashion and home design, loved the holidays, family dinners and traditions. A beautiful woman, she is remembered for the love, strength and support of her family and her many friends, feelings she openly shared with all who knew her.
SERVICES: A funeral Mass and a luncheon will be held at a later date. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020