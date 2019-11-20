|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Theodore Cameron Vrettos, aged 58, of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 after battling multiple illnesses over the past few years. He was at home surrounded by his family.
Ted was born to Peter Vrettos and Jean Blakney on April 3, 1961 and grew up in Boxford, Mass. He graduated from Vermont Academy in 1979 and the University of New Hampshire in 1983. Ted was a family man, an avid golfer, and business leader on the Seacoast, most notably as President/CEO of Royal Design Builders and PlanAhead, Inc.
Ted is survived by his wife Christine; his two sons Peter and Charlie; step-children Nikos and Lexa; his mother Jean Cameron (Blakney) Vrettos; his sister Valerie Vrettos; brother Leo and his wife Laura; niece Adrienne Ladd; and nephew Tyler. Ted was predeceased by his father, Peter Leo Vrettos.
SERVICES: Per Ted's request there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of life service being held at the Surf Club located at 1200 Ocean Blvd in Rye, N.H., on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1-4 p.m.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019