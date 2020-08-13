CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Theodore "Ted" Loren Bracy, 96, died peacefully at home Sunday, August 9, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Ted was blessed in his final month to have had many of his family and friends stop to reminisce about the great times all had experienced with him over many wonderful years.
Ted was born in Merrimac, Massachusetts on May 6, 1924, son of Herbert D. Bracy and Bernice (Sheldon) Bracy and was raised in York, graduating from York High School 1941.
He was predeceased by his wife and love, Eunice M. Bracy (Littlefield), his sister, Sally (Bracy) Jankoviak of Las Vegas, Nev., and his brother Raymond 'Skeeter' Bracy of St. Augustine, Fla.
Survivors include two sons, David L. Bracy, his wife Maureen (Wentzell) Bracy, their children, Michael L. Bracy and Jennifer (Norman) Bracy great-grandson Ashton Bracy all of Cape Neddick, Karen Bracy of Nashville, Tenn., Melissa (Bracy) Gerkin and Jon Gerkin of Portsmouth, N.H., and Douglas P. Bracy and his wife Brenda A. (Libby) Bracy of Cape Neddick, their children Brittany (Bracy) Mealey and Edward Mealey of Nottingham, N.H., and Jacob A. Bracy and his fiancé Kristine Keeney of Greenwood, Maine; and his sister, Beverly Freeman, of Franklin, N.H.; his nieces, Annie (Winkler) Beauchemin of Greenland, N.H. and Tenley (Winkler) O'Shaughnessy of Concord, Mass., as well as their husbands and families.
SERVICES: A private family gathering is planned. Burial will be in Ocean View Cemetery, Wells. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hancock Family Fund for Healthy Aging, York Hospital, York, Maine.
