|
|
NORTH HAMPTON - Theresa M. Rooney, "TZ", 90, of North Hampton, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Exeter Hospital after a brief illness with family by her side. She was born October 20, 1929 in Long Island City, N.Y., the daughter of the late John F. and Annie J. (Hardy) Higgins.
TZ graduated from Trinity High School in the Oak Park section of Chicago, Ill., and received her bachelor's degree from the College New Rochelle in New York. After a short career, TZ and George married and started raising their family, residing in Park Ridge, Upper Montclair and Bloomfield, N.J. before making her home in North Hampton in 1992.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish where she was active as a volunteer with the Ladies Sodality, the St. Vincent DePaul Society, and the collection count on Monday mornings. TZ also volunteered at Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care in North Hampton.
She shared 52 years of marriage with her husband George W. Rooney who predeceased her in 2007. TZ's greatest joy was being with her family and friends. She possessed a wonderful sense of humor, cherished it in others, and truly felt that it was the key to a happy life.
Family members include four sons, Frank, John, George Jr. and Tom Rooney, two daughters, Ann Rutherford and Tricia Rowland, 14 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M. Monday, March 2, 2020 in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Hampton. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, North Hampton.
In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to Compassus Living Foundation, 10 Cadillac Drive, Suite 400, Brentwood, TN 37027. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view TZ's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020