NORTH HAMPTON - Theresa P. Kowalczyk, 78, of North Hampton, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a sudden illness. She was born September 21, 1941 in Cambridge, Mass., a daughter of the late John and Mary (Michael) Patrick.
Theresa graduated from St. Mary's High School in Cambridge, received her Bachelor's degree in business administration from Emmanuel College in Boston, Mass., and her Master's degree from Fairfield University in Fairfield, Conn. She taught more than 30 years in various schools in Mass., and N.H., many of those years while Theresa was a Sister of Notre Dame. After retiring, Theresa worked for Seacoast Hospice and did private duty as an LNA.
Theresa was very active in many groups including the Seacoast Spirituality Group for 25 plus years, Portsmouth Moose Lodge for 30 plus years, various meditation and social justice and dream groups in the area. She loved spending time with her husband, Walter and friends enjoying life. Often she could be found walking the beach, singing, dancing at the Moose Lodge, knitting shawls for the elderly and working in the garden.
She leaves her husband Walter Kowalczyk of North Hampton; her sisters, Joanne Ostrowski of Baltimore, Md., Mary Patrick of Wrentham, Mass.; sister in-law Angela Kowalczyk; and many wonderful nieces and nephews around the country.
She was predeceased by her brother James Patrick, her sister Marie Patrick and brother-in-law Steve Kowalczyk.
SERVICES: Due to current restrictions on large gatherings from the CDC services will be held at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton a later date.
In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to a . Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Theresa's memorial website, sign her tribute wall and for future updates.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020