1/2
Therese Pelletier
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Therese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EXETER - Sunday, September 27, 2020, Therese Pelletier, previously of Steuben, Maine and Exeter, N.H. died quietly after a long battle with dementia at the Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood, N.H., where she was so well cared for over the past six years.

Therese was born in Salem, Mass., in 1924 to Mila ( Vanasse) and Joseph H. Chouinard. She attended boarding school for 10 years in Montreal, P.Q. Canada and graduated from Villa Maria in 1941. She attended Salem Commercial School from 1942-1943. She joined the Navy as her siblings had done in 1944. She trained for and served in the W.A.V.E.S. in N.Y., Iowa and in Washington, DC as a courier and clerk. In 1946 she returned to Salem and resumed a relationship with Angel R. Pelletier. They were married in September of that year.

During their 66 years of marriage they moved several times while raising eight children. They lived for many years in Salem and Danvers and briefly in Bradford, Mass. Later they lived for many years in Kingston, N.H. and finally retiring to Steuben, Maine. Each move brought them to more rural communities where they could pursue their love of farm life. In addition to enjoying gardening and raising dogs and farm animals Therese loved reading and knitting. She also took pride in putting up food from her garden.

She had many friends of all ages and nationalities. She enjoyed visiting relatives especially those in Canada. She spoke French fluently. Following her husband's illness in 2012 they moved to Exeter where they lived with their daughter. Therese was predeceased by the love of her life, Angel in 2013.

She is survived by her brother, Guy Chouinard in Arizona, and all eight of her children, as well as 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters.

SERVICES: Burial arrangement in Maine will be private. www.brewittfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
14 Pine Street
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-3554
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brewitt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved