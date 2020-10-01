EXETER - Sunday, September 27, 2020, Therese Pelletier, previously of Steuben, Maine and Exeter, N.H. died quietly after a long battle with dementia at the Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood, N.H., where she was so well cared for over the past six years.
Therese was born in Salem, Mass., in 1924 to Mila ( Vanasse) and Joseph H. Chouinard. She attended boarding school for 10 years in Montreal, P.Q. Canada and graduated from Villa Maria in 1941. She attended Salem Commercial School from 1942-1943. She joined the Navy as her siblings had done in 1944. She trained for and served in the W.A.V.E.S. in N.Y., Iowa and in Washington, DC as a courier and clerk. In 1946 she returned to Salem and resumed a relationship with Angel R. Pelletier. They were married in September of that year.
During their 66 years of marriage they moved several times while raising eight children. They lived for many years in Salem and Danvers and briefly in Bradford, Mass. Later they lived for many years in Kingston, N.H. and finally retiring to Steuben, Maine. Each move brought them to more rural communities where they could pursue their love of farm life. In addition to enjoying gardening and raising dogs and farm animals Therese loved reading and knitting. She also took pride in putting up food from her garden.
She had many friends of all ages and nationalities. She enjoyed visiting relatives especially those in Canada. She spoke French fluently. Following her husband's illness in 2012 they moved to Exeter where they lived with their daughter. Therese was predeceased by the love of her life, Angel in 2013.
She is survived by her brother, Guy Chouinard in Arizona, and all eight of her children, as well as 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters.
SERVICES: Burial arrangement in Maine will be private. www.brewittfuneralhome.com
