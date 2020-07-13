1/1
Therese R. Bernard
CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Therese R. Bernard, of Cape Neddick, Maine, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born in St. Victor, Canada on September 29, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Beatrice Doyon and Albert Rancourt.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Valerien Bernard of 60 years and her seven siblings.

She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Bernard; her son, Rene Bernard, and his spouse Kari Bernard; her loving grandchildren Lainey, Brant and Cole Battiston, Ella and Molly Bernard as well as cousins, nieces and nephews residing in Canada.

Therese attended the University de Laval in Quebec, Canada where she received her degree in nursing.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she was fiercely loyal and committed to her family and friends. She was a supporter of all causes educational and philanthropic. Her avid love of sports kept her on the golf course, tennis courts, in the barn braiding horses at all hours of the night for her daughter's shows, skiing and snowmobiling in Canada and Maine, and the hockey arena where she cheered on the Hartford Whalers, the Montreal Canadiens and her grandson's high school games. A gourmet cook and a master gardener, she delighted in sharing her talents with all of us. Her remarkable energy, humor, independence, and grace were infectious.

We are extremely grateful to her compassionate and dedicated caregivers, and to the staff at Sentry Hill, York Harbor.

SERVICES: Private family services will be held in Canada at a later date. Memorial Contributions can be made in her honor to the York Community Services https://www.ycsame.org. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home York, Maine is assisting with arrangements.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
