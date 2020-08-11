DOVER - Thomas Alexander Phelps, 39, of Dover, N.H., passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 after suffering a heart attack at his home. Known by family and friends as "Tap", he was the loving companion of Lauren Gugliuzza and proud father of their son, Owen Phelps.
Tom was a graduate of Longmeadow High School and attended Keene State College. He was a kind, affectionate, creative and charismatic man; a generous friend, a wildly creative tinkerer and the most affectionate partner, dad, son and brother.
Tap enjoyed spending his days with Lauren and Owen walking in the woods or along the shores of Portsmouth and Ipswich. He was a talented artist and loved to garden, invent, build things with his hands and could fix almost anything.
In addition to Lauren and Owen, Tom is survived by his mother and step-father, Elizabeth and Brian Jurkowski , sister Kate Phelps and her daughter Lizzy all of Longmeadow, Mass., Laurens's parents Anthony Gugliuzza of Haverhill, Mass., and Michelle Gugliuzza and her husband Stanley Sliwowsky of Lawrence, Mass., Lauren's brother Anthony Gugliuzza Jr and his wife Kristen and their children Anthony and Sophia of Windham, Maine, and Lauren's grandmother, Rose Gugliuzza of Lawrence, Mass., as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
SERVICES: Due to the current Covid-19 health conditions arrangements were private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a scholarship fund established for Owen at: https://go.fidelity.com/p2mce
