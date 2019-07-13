Services Bernier Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (603) 692-2160 Thomas C. Adams

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email WATERVILLE, Maine - Thomas C. Adams, a former Special Olympics athlete who loved four-wheeling, taking long road trips, and collecting classic car models, has died. He was 48.



Adams, known affectionately as "Tommy," died peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 while surrounded by his family at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.



Born and raised in Kittery, Adams lived for most of his adult life in a private home in Waterville, where full-time caregivers watched over him while enabling him to live semi-independently.



Social worker Lucinda Turcotte worked tirelessly to find Thomas the best possible help, including the caregivers from Freedom First Support Services who not only ensured that his needs were fully met but also made the last year and a half of his life one of his best.



In addition to enjoying the comforts of his own home, Adams spent long, happy hours fishing on Moosehead Lake with his father, Gary T. Adams; hanging out in the kitchen with his mother, Betty (Grover) Adams while she cooked his favorite meals; taking road trips and relaxing with Karen L. Adams-Stadig at her camp on Unity Pond; and visiting with his older sister, Katherine F. Adams-Gary and older brother Robert C. Adams.



"Tommy loved long car rides while blasting the oldies at a very high volume," said Stadig-Adams, who also noted that he took great pride in his extensive collection of classic car models. His real passion, though, was snowmobiling and four-wheeling at Moosehead, she said.



For many years, Tommy participated in the Special Olympics, where he made good friends and enjoyed the company of fellow athletes.



Adams was born on Sept. 27, 1970, in Portsmouth, N.H. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Philip H. Adams, Mary F. Adams, John D. Grover and Doris L. Crowley; and several cousins.



In addition to his parents and siblings, he is survived by sister-in-law Lynn Adams; brothers-in-law Keith Stadig and Charles Gary; nephews Bryan Stadig, Nicholas Gary and Cameron Adams; great-nephew Nolan Gary; nieces Brittany Adams, Gabrielle Adams and Amanda Gary; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 6 Whipple Rd., Kittery, Maine, 03904, at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, followed by a reception in the parish hall. A private graveside service for family members only will be held in the afternoon. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com .



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Birchtree Center at birchtreecenter.org or by mailing contributions to The Birchtree Center, 2064 Woodbury Ave., #204, Newington, N.H., 03801.



