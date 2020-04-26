|
|
CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Thomas C. Eaton, Cape Neddick, Maine, Aug. 21, 1948 to April 17, 2020. Tom was born to Eugene B. and Carolyn M. Eaton.
From an early age Tom loved being on the water and got his first fishing license at the age of six. From that beginning, he went on to fish from Hampton Roads, Va. to the Canadian border. Even though Tom chose to branch away to follow his love of fishing, Little Deer Isle was always home.
Tom was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He held the rank of Past Commander of VFW Post 6977, and belonged to the American Legion Post 56, the Elks Lodge 2788, and the Moose.
Tom is predeceased by his father, Eugene B. Eaton, grandparents Harold and Lilliam Eaton, Elmer B. and Sybil Eaton, as well as his father-in-law Everett Billings.
Survivors include his wife Kathleen, mother Carolyn, mother in law Betty Billings; siblings Susan and Roger Zarzychi and Richard and Esther Eaton; siblings in law Dana and Barbara Billings, Brian and Annette Billings, Beth and Paul Bigler, Jerry and Prudence Billings and Brad and Suzanne Billings; several nieces and nephews that make up this great family and all the amazing friends he has made along the way.
All who met Tom know that he loved to tell a great whopper or pull a prank so think of them and we will have a Celebration of his Life at a later date.
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020