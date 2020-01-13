|
EXETER - Thomas D. Coleman, Sr., 56, of Exeter, died on Monday, January 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 12, 1963 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Lenore E. (Keaton) Coleman and the late John E. Coleman Sr.
Tom was a graduate of Portsmouth High School. Tom was currently employed as a maintenance technician at Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter.
He was an eccentric, free soul and everyone who knew him had a story about him. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed mountain biking, riding his motorcycle and in his younger years hunting and fishing.
Tom was preceded in death by his father in 1999, a brother, John Coleman Jr., in 1991, his sister, Eleanor Dolin in 2000 and nephew, Jeremy in 2002.
Survivors include his mother, Lenore Coleman of Portsmouth; a son, Thomas Coleman, Jr., of Raymond; a daughter, Briana Coleman of Nottingham; two brothers, Robert Coleman of Portsmouth and Will Harding of Sparks, Nev.; two grandchildren, Thomas Coleman III of Raymond and Jameson Murphy of Nottingham; a neice, Kali Maurais of Raymond and nephew, Jason Coleman of Elliot, Maine.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life service for family and close friends will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the South Cemetery in the spring. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020