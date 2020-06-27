Thomas Demchak
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - Thomas "Tom" Demchak, of Homosassa, Fla., formerly of York, Maine, passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 82. He was the loving husband of Ethel (Eppie Taylor) Demchak.

SERVICES: Tom's "Celebration of Life" will be determined at a later date. To view Tom's full obituary click on: https://www.legacy.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.
