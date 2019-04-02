|
BEVERLY, Mass. - Mr. Thomas E. Joyce, 72, of Beverly, formerly of Apple Valley, California, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 with his family at his side.
Born in Somerville, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mildred (Harold) Joyce. He was raised in both Somerville and Arlington and was a graduate of Arlington High School.
An honorably discharged veteran, Tommy proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Tommy had been employed as a Service Manager at several high desert dealerships, including Sunland Ford and Greiner Buick GMC in California for many years.
A true people person, Tommy was quick-witted with a dry sense of humor that endeared him to many. He had an outgoing personality, loved music and loved to sing and play the guitar. His best times were spent with his family either visiting with his brother in Chelmsford or his sisters in York. He particularly liked the many family gatherings when his siblings, nieces, nephews and his extended family were all together. He was fun to be around, could always make you laugh and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Surviving Tommy are his sisters, Ellen Joyce and her wife Julie Littlefield, of York, Maine; Virginia Hannigan and her husband John, of York, Maine; his brother, Lawrence Joyce and his wife Francie, of Chelmsford, Mass.; his nieces, Lauren and Alana Joyce, and his nephews, Michael Joyce and Sean Kevin Hannigan; his extended family, Kathleen Vogan of Odenton, Maryland, Mary T. Brown of Carlsbad, California, Rob Joyce of Scotts Valley, California, and Jeremy Joyce of Westford, Mass., and their families.
ARRANGEMENTS: At Tommy's request, there will be no services. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Route 62) Danvers. Donations in Tommy's memory can be made to the Organization, 24 Beacon St., Suite 546, State House, Boston, MA 02133. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019