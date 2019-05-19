|
|
KEENE, N.H. - Thomas F. Cavanagh, 70, a resident of Keene, N.H. and previous resident of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away at his home on Friday, May 10, 2019, following a period of declining health.
He was born Sept. 30, 1948 in Brooklyn, N.Y. the son of Bernard and Ruth (Heenan) Cavanagh. Thomas was a 1966 graduate of Freeport High School on Long Island. He was voted one of the "Best Dressed" in his graduating class. His love for style stayed with him throughout his life culminating with his ownership of his own store Cavanagh and Co. in Portsmouth N.H.
Previously he was a Vice President of the Bank of New York in Manhattan, N.Y. after many years of banking on Long Island.
Thomas enjoyed gardening, the beach, reading and watching "Law & Order."
He is survived by his sister, Marianne O'Brien, her husband Thomas, his brother Philip Cavanagh and his wife Nona, his sister-in-law Christine, and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
His parents and his brother, Joseph Cavanagh, predeceased him.
SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to call on the family on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St. Keene, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St. Keene, N.H. Thomas's family will hold private committal services on Long Island later this summer.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St. Keene, N.H. is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 19 to May 22, 2019