PORTSMOUTH - Thomas Griem, 87, of Portsmouth. loving father and husband passed away in the arms of his Savior the Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1932 in Detroit, Mich. to Lester and Alfa Griem.
Tom spent his entire life in service to his communities his country and the friends and families of Bill W. Tom served as an officer in the USMC. A career lawyer for 40 years and dedicated 18 years of service to the friends of Bill W.
Tom was a man of integrity in all aspects of his life. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Tom leaves behind his son, James and his wife, Stephanie and granddaughters, Presley and Ariana of Warren Mich.; and son, Peter and granddaughter, Riley Griem.
This summer there will be a memorial service so all of Tom's friends can get a chance to share how Tom helped them grow spiritually. Toms favorite saying was "the good lord willing and the creek don't rise."
Tom will be put to rest on June 1st at Harmony Cemetery in Portsmouth, N.H. Because of Covid-19 and CDC guidelines services will be held privately.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.