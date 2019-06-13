|
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. - Thomas Gust Jordan, age 84, longtime Grosse Pointe resident, died Friday, June 7, 2019 in Portland, Maine, near his second residence in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Born in Detroit to his parents Seraphim and Ariste Jordan; Tom earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in business management in 1956 and became a CPA in 1957. From 1954 until 1969, he worked as a CPA and audit manager for Price Waterhouse, spent nine months in the Paris office as a manager. In 1969 he was offered a partnership position with B and E Sales (a client of Price Waterhouse) as Senior Executive Vice President and Director. The company was sold in 1985 and he stayed on for two years to assist in a smooth transition. In 1988 he resumed employment with the same group of partners he had worked with since 1969 serving as Executive Vice President and Director of Bittker Investment Group, Ltd. From 1991 – 2014 he became President and sole stockholder of Jordan Company, Inc. which was involved in property management of an assortment of real estate including a large office building, three warehouses and apartments. Tom had extensive experience in all aspects of corporate life.
As a veteran of the US Army, he served during the Korean War and the Berlin Crisis. He was also involved with many other associations, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants where he served on numerous committees; Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants and Detroit Junior Chamber of Commerce; member of the Economic Club of Detroit and Detroit Athletic Club.
One of the distinctions that Tom was most proud of was his devotion to his Greek Orthodox Church. As a member of the Church he served on the Diocesan Council for the Detroit Diocese, the Diocese Endowment Fund and Treasurer for the Leadership 100 Endowment Fund for the Greek Orthodox Church which since its inception in 1984 has distributed $54 million in grants that have ranged from providing scholarship funds for individuals studying for the priesthood to supporting a variety of National Ministries. These have included Religious and Greek Education, Youth, Young Ault and Camping Ministries, Family and Marriage Services, Inter-Orthodox, Ecumenical and Interfaith Relations, Internet Ministries and Home Mission. Leadership 100 has also provided humanitarian assistance during national and international crises. Tom's involvement in the church earned him the honor of being named an "Archon", the highest honor a lay person can receive in the Orthodox Christian Church.
On the personal side, Tom enjoyed swimming, walking and traveling. He especially loved his trips to Greece and England. He loved sharing and spending time with others and was a consummate host.
Tom is survived by his sibling, Katherine Melick (the late Robert); nieces and nephews, Jordan Melick, Ariste Egan (John), Andre Gregory (Mary), Nicholas Gregory (Athena); and great nieces and nephews, Christina Lambrakos (Anthony), Patrick Egan, Christian Egan, Marianna Gregory, Alex (Ashley), Anastasia, Valia and Arianna; dear friends, Carl Gatto, Keith Skriver and business associate, Elizabeth Courtney.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, George Jordan, Fr. Basil Gregory (Ann) and Edna Jordan.
SERVICES: Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Thursday, June 13, at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack, Grosse Pointe Park. A funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, June 14, at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter, St. Clair Shores. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. at the church.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 13 to June 16, 2019