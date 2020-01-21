|
KITTERY, Maine - Thomas Harold Stevens, a longtime resident of Cape Neddick, Maine before moving to Kittery six years ago, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Watson Fields in Dover, N.H., from complications of fronto temporal dementia. He was married to Catherine Veit Stevens for 52 years.
Tom was born in Warren, Ohio on September 29, 1945, the son of Janice B. and Harlan Russell Stevens, and raised in Dexter, Mich. He studied Industrial Design at Michigan State University and then went on to earn a Master of Industrial Design degree at Pratt Institute, in Brooklyn. He worked as a designer for various consulting firms in New Jersey before moving to Maine in 1986, where he started his own firm, Developmental Industrial Design. Tom was also employed at Hussey Seating, where one of his proudest accomplishments was designing the Gillette Stadium seating. Later, as part of the adjunct faculty at York County Community College, he taught computer proficiency and technical drawing in the apprentice program at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
Tom was an active parishioner of St. Christopher's Church in York and a member of the Knights of Columbus. While his three sons were growing up, he was very active as a Boy Scout leader. He also chaired the "Percent for Art" committees at the elementary schools in York. Before dementia ravaged his capabilities, he was an avid photographer and member of the York Art Association. He and Cathy also enjoyed collecting antiques, especially antique toys. Tom was a very gentle soul, well-loved for his unique, often self-deprecating, sense of humor.
Tom was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Bonnie Bavier. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons and their families: Adam and Suzanne Stevens of York and their sons Gus and Noah; Zachary Stevens and his wife Emily Arden Wells of Vail, Colo. and their son Odin Stevens; Christian and Amanda Gale Stevens of Freeport, Maine and their children Cora, Henry and Dominic. He was a beloved uncle to many surviving nieces and nephews.
Tom's family would like to gratefully acknowledge the wonderful care he received in the last months of his life from the staff at Watson Fields Assisted Living Facility in Dover, N.H.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 24 from 4-7 p.m., in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 25, in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 (https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/) or to the Employee Fund at Watson Fields, 201 Watson Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
